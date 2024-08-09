Singapore holds National Day parade

Singapore: Singapore held a parade on Friday to celebrate the 59th anniversary of independence and the 40th anniversary of the 'Total Defence' policy at Padang, an open field near the iconic Marina Bay.

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and other senior officials joined thousands of audiences in the celebration.

Following contingents marching, the republic showcased its defense assets, including fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems, rockets, tanks, and armoured vehicles, among other weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore's armed forces and police demonstrated joint tactics to resist external threats and terrorism attacks from air, ground, sea, and cyber spaces. The civil emergency response teams displayed disaster relief efforts.

Singers and dancers also performed at the celebration to honor the founding spirit and development of the island state, with a grand fireworks performance hosted at Marina Bay.