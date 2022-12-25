  • Menu
Singapore reports 1,017 new Covid cases

Singapore has reported 1,017 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 2,195,980.

A total of 89 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with four of them held in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,710.

