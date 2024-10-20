  • Menu
Singapore sees oil leak in near waters

Singapore sees oil leak in near waters
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reported an oil leakage from a Shell land-based pipeline between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil on Sunday.

Shell has placed containment booms off the leak site and deployed craft equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil, MPA noted.

The MPA also deployed vessels with dispersants and activated drones and satellites to assist with the oversight of the spill, Xinhua news agency reported.

The leak was reported to have stopped at the source. There are no new oil sightings as of 6 pm local time, MPA added.

