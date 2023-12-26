South Korea in talks with Poland on arms deals amid worries about possible cancellation

Seoul: South Korea is in talks with Poland to ensure the multiple arms contracts signed between Korean companies and the Polish government will be carried out as agreed despite the change of the leadership in Warsaw, a Seoul official said on Tuesday.

Concerns are growing as the new Polish government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, signalled a revision to some of the arms contracts inked under the preceding government, citing overspending of the budget.

South Korean defence firms have clinched about $13-14 billion worth of arms sales contracts with Poland this year, which include plans for deliveries of rocket launchers, fighter jets, tanks and self-propelled howitzers, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We are continuing consultations with the Polish government through diplomatic channels to make sure that what was agreed between the two countries will continue to be implemented regardless of the change of the government," a Foreign Ministry official said.

"We have not heard of anything related to the defence contracts with Poland that has made any impact or influence," the official added.

On Sunday, a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the "scope of some of the contracts may need to be reviewed to answer to current security needs," in response to a question from the Voice of America (VOA) about the issue, the VOA reported.

Last year, the value of exports contracts with Warsaw reached $17.3 billion, accounting for 72 per cent of the entire arms exports in the South Korean defence industry.