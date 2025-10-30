South Korea likely needs 10 yrs to build nuclear-powered sub: Navy chief

South Korea would need approximately 10 years to acquire its first nuclear-powered submarine, the country's top naval officer said Thursday, with the envisioned vessel expected to bolster the country's underwater deterrence capabilities upon completion.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Kang Dong-gil made the assessment a day after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked US President Donald Trump to allow Seoul to secure fuel for nuclear-powered submarines during their summit.

Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that he has granted approval for the South to build a nuclear-powered submarine rather than what he called "old-fashioned" and "far less nimble" diesel-powered submarines, adding the submarine will be built at shipyards in Philadelphia.

"If a decision is made, it would take roughly 10 years," Kang told lawmakers in a parliamentary audit session, adding that a decision on building a nuclear-powered sub under the country's Changbogo-III Batch-III class submarine project has yet to be made.

Under the military's Changbogo-III or KSS-III programme to acquire advanced diesel-electric attack submarines, South Korea has commissioned three 3,000-tonne submarines for active duty. The country launched its first 3,600-tonne naval submarine last week, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Navy chief projected the envisioned submarine to be 5,000 tonnes or larger, adding the enrichment level of uranium for the submarine's fuel would be 20 per cent or lower given its peaceful purpose.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said he believes the country should acquire four or more nuclear-powered submarines, while adding further consultations should be made with the Navy.

The defence chief said if South Korea builds a nuclear-powered submarine, it would take on a "huge" military significance against North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

"Because we cannot exceed the nuclear submarine North Korea is preparing with diesel submarines, in terms of underwater endurance capabilities and speed, it has huge significance militarily," Ahn told lawmakers.

Kang echoed the view, saying a nuclear-powered submarine, which can continuously move at a faster speed compared with a diesel-powered one, would help the military deter various maritime threats and immediately respond to North Korea's submarines capable of launching ballistic missiles.

Ahn noted that South Korea already possesses capabilities to build nuclear-powered submarines, saying the country will be able to complete such a push on the back of US cooperation on securing fuel.

Addressing Trump's remarks on Truth Social claiming that the submarine will be built in the US, the defence chief stressed that further bilateral consultations are necessary on the issue.