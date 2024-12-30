South Korea Plane Crash: 179 Dead, Nation Declares 7-Day Mourning

A devastating plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea has claimed the lives of 179 out of 181 people aboard a Jeju Air flight. The Boeing 737-800, operating as Flight 2216, was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday morning when it crash-landed, skidding off the runway and colliding with a wall before bursting into flames.

The two survivors, both cabin crew members, were rescued from the burning wreckage. The passengers, mostly South Koreans aged between 3 and 78, included families, holidaymakers, and two Thai nationals. Many victims could only be identified through fingerprints, leaving distraught families in tears at the airport's arrival hall.

A Devastating Incident

The crash occurred around 9:00 am local time (00:00 GMT) as the aircraft landed without deploying its landing gear. The pilot, with over 6,800 flight hours, had aborted an earlier attempt to land due to bird interference. A malfunction in the landing gear, possibly caused by birds, is suspected to have contributed to the tragedy.

One passenger had sent a message before the crash, reporting a bird stuck in the wing, according to local reports. Transport officials confirmed a mayday call was issued shortly before the ill-fated emergency landing.

National Mourning and Response

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who assumed office just days ago, visited the crash site and expressed his condolences, stating, "I will do all I can for the injured to quickly recover." South Korea has declared seven days of national mourning to honor the victims.

Jeju Air executives publicly apologized for the incident, bowing deeply at a press conference and pledging to support the affected families. Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft, stated it is cooperating with investigations.

Safety Record in Question

The disaster is Jeju Air’s first fatal accident since its establishment in 2005. It is also the deadliest aviation incident in South Korea since the 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam, which killed more than 200 people. South Korea’s airlines have generally been regarded as having excellent safety records, making this incident a shocking tragedy.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash, with officials focusing on the potential impact of bird interference and mechanical failures. The incident highlights the need for continued vigilance in aviation safety, even among carriers with strong reputations.