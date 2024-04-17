Live
Just In
South Korean Prez Yoon holds phone talks with Indonesia's President-elect
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke by phone with Indonesia's President-elect, Prabowo Subianto, on Wednesday to discuss promoting bilateral cooperation, Yoon's office said.
Yoon congratulated Prabowo, who was elected in March, and requested support for strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, such as defence, electric vehicles and infrastructure, Yonhap news agency reported.
The South Korean President also expressed hope for further efforts in spearheading freedom, peace and prosperity with Indonesia, considered one of South Korea's key partners in the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI).
The KASI was unveiled by Yoon in 2022, and focuses on enhancing strategic communication and cooperation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for regional peace and stability.
In response, the President-elect said that he considers South Korea an important partner and intends to expand the partnership after taking office.