Spain to set time slots for outdoor activities with social distancing even as COVID-19 cases rise

Madrid: The Spanish government will set time slots for outdoor activities, in line with social-distancing regulations, to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Transport Minister Jose Luis Alabos said.

Speaking to a radio station on Thursday, Alabos said the government was working on "a set of measures that will see certain hours agreed with regional and local governments" for people to be allowed outside, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last week that adults would be allowed to take "individual exercise" outdoors from May 2.

However, when children were allowed out for an hour with a parent on Sunday, there were numerous examples of people failing to follow social distancing rules.

With Sanchez also saying that people aged over 65 will also be allowed out from this weekend, the government was anxious to ensure that they are not placed at further risk by large numbers of people all going outside at the same time.

"It will all need to be thoroughly discussed to avoid an explosive exit so that trips outside with children can happen along with those of couples or people doing sport," said Alabos.

Spain on Thursday registered 268 new COVID-19 deaths -- the lowest daily tally since March 20, taking the total number of fatalities to 24,543.

The total number of cases increased to 213,435 after a daily rise of 1,309, according to the Health Ministry.