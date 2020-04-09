Spain's coronavirus toll exceeds 14,500

Madrid: Spain's death toll has exceeded 14,500, as 757 new fatalities have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Spain has confirmed 146,690 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

This number has grown by 6,180 over the past 24 hours. Over 48,000 people in Spain have recovered from the coronavirus, which means that around 84,000 cases remain active.

The US suffered its highest daily death toll from coronavirus on Tuesday, with 1,858 people succumbing to the disease, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new peak in deaths was propelled by New York City, which remains the most stricken part of the country and which recorded 806 fatalities on Tuesday. The city has now recorded more than 4,000 deaths from the novel virus.

Recent statistics have heartened city authorities, suggesting that new cases and hospitalisations might be starting to plateau. But the rising death toll suggests that much suffering still lies ahead.

On Monday some 731 people were killed by Covid-19 across New York state, the previous highest daily jump.

The US remains on top of the world league table for confirmed cases compiled by Johns Hopkins, with almost 400,000. Since the first death by coronavirus was recorded in Seattle on 29 January, some 12,911 fatalities have been recorded – the most in the world bar Italy and Spain.