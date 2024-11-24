Live
- Sailing vessel INSV Tarini embarks on second leg of expedition to New Zealand
- Over 15,000 people affected by rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka
- IPL 2025 Auction: RCB acquire Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 cr; Gujarat Titans bag Prasidh Krishna at Rs 9.5 crore
- Maharashtra result reflects the outcome of Congress' destructive politics: BJP's Shazia Ilmi
- 13 killed, 18 injured as landslides, flash floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province
- Israeli PM seeks additional delay of testimony in court for criminal trial
- JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru jointly with The Sports School to announce India’s First Integrated Scholarship Future25
- Sale certificate issued in pursuance to a court's auction not required to be stamped: Supreme Court
- Andhra Pradesh: Jagan flays Chandrababu-led govt for neglect of education
- Sri Lanka issues flood warnings for 12 flood-prone river basin areas
Colombo: Sri Lanka's Department of Irrigation on Sunday issued a warning for possible floods, between November 25 and November 28, in 12 flood-prone river basin areas across the country.
The department issued this warning considering the current low-pressure situation in the Bay of Bengal, which might enhance within the next few days.
The flood-prone river basins are mainly situated in the north central, central and eastern Sri Lanka, the department said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Sri Lanka receives nearly 30 per cent of its annual rainfall during October and November, according to the Department of Meteorology.
