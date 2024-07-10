Live
- Gurugram: GMDA approves Rs 2,887 crore budget for development works
- Hardik Pandya might lead India in T20s, KL Rahul might captain ODI team in Rohit Sharma’s absence
- Unionised workers at Samsung declare 'indefinite' strike over pay raise
- Rahul Dravid declines hike in prize money to stay on-par with other coaching staff
- India flags need to resolve abandonment of seafarers issue at IMO meet
- BJP accuses Delhi govt of 'surreptitiously' increasing power tariff
- Health Minister Nadda reviews dengue situation, preparedness
- Trump challenges Biden to another debate and golf match
- Sunil Chhetri ‘promises’ full commitment to Indian footballing dream at Durand Cup 2024 unveiling
- Actor Raj Tarun booked after cheating complaint by woman
Just In
Sri Lanka reaches out to OPEC Fund for water security project
Sri Lanka held talks with the OPEC Fund for International Development for 100 million US dollars in assistance for a water security project, said a state minister on Wednesday.
Colombo: Sri Lanka held talks with the OPEC Fund for International Development for 100 million US dollars in assistance for a water security project, said a state minister on Wednesday.
In a social media post, State Minister for Finance Shehan Semasinghe said he discussed the Mahaweli water security investment programme at the Ministry of Finance with Yusuf Al-Mulam, Asia-Pacific regional manager of the OPEC Fund, reports Xinhua news agency.
The programme is currently being implemented under the facility of over 300 million dollars from the Asian Development Bank, and the OPEC Fund has agreed to co-finance another 100 million dollars, according to the minister.
This project, designed to deliver water from the Moragahakanda Reservoir to Hurulu and Mahakandara Reservoirs, is a testament to the success of Sri Lanka's debt restructuring and reform programme, the minister added.