Starbucks replaces Laxman Narasimhan with Niccol as CEO
Highlights
In a surprise move, struggling multinational coffee chain Starbucks on Tuesday announced the appointment of Brian Niccol as chairman and chief executive officer replacing Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan who is stepping down
Washington: In a surprise move, struggling multinational coffee chain Starbucks on Tuesday announced the appointment of Brian Niccol as chairman and chief executive officer replacing Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan who is stepping down. Chipotle CEO Niccol will start in his new role on September 9, the company announced in a press release. Starbucks chief financial officer Rachel Ruggeri will serve as interim CEO until that time, it said.
