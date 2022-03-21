  • Menu
State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

 Representational Image 

State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It said rescuers had been dispatched and there was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured.

