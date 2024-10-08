Strikes continue on Oct 7 Hamas attacks anniversary

Jerusalem: As Israelis held demonstrations and remembrances a year after Hamas killed and abducted hundreds of people on October 7, 2023, the war in Gaza, which began in response to that day’s massacre, has not abated. Instead, the fighting has expanded to Lebanon, threatening to engulf the region in conflict.

Israeli forces continued fighting on both those fronts overnight. Rockets fired from Gaza sent Israelis, who were marking the October 7 anniversary, into shelters on Monday, and Israel said it conducted strikes against Hamas targets throughout Gaza.



On October 7, 2023, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a highly coordinated attack on Israel, infiltrating cities, hitting military bases and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians. Israel responded with a devastating military campaign in the Gaza strip which has now left more than 41,000 dead, more than half of them women and children.

In Lebanon, Israel bombarded areas around the southern city of Tyre on Monday afternoon. At least seven people were injured late on Sunday in what Israel said was a Hezbollah rocket attack on the northern Israeli cities of Haifa and Tiberias.

More than 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In Lebanon, hundreds have been killed and more than 1.2 million displaced, according to the United Nations refugee agency.