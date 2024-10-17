Live
Sudan highlights commitment to achieving food security on World Food Day
Khartoum : The Sudanese Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry stressed in a statement its commitment to achieving food security, as the country has been embroiled in a humanitarian crisis caused by a deadly civil conflict since mid-April 2023.
The statement was released on the occasion of World Food Day, observed annually on October 16.
"Despite that the (civil) war significantly affected some agricultural areas, provision of food remained a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry," the statement said.
According to the statement, 39 million feddans (40.48 million acres) of fields were farmed in the country, with 17 million feddans dedicated to corn, the staple food for most Sudanese citizens, reports Xinhua news agency.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs underscored the ongoing food shortage affecting the population, saying on social media platform X that "over 18 months into the Sudan conflict, the crisis continues to break tragic records, with half the population facing acute food insecurity and all 18 states reporting alarming malnutrition rates."
"Food assistance is a lifeline for millions. We cannot turn away," it stressed.
Echoing the same concern, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Sudan said on X that "25.6 million people in Sudan are facing catastrophic levels of acute hunger."
"On the World Food Day, let us unite to make the right to food a reality and ensure no one is left behind," it added.
A violent conflict has persisted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15, 2023, resulting in approximately 20,000 deaths, thousands of injuries, and the displacement of millions in the country, according to UN estimates.