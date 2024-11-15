Sunita Williams Addresses Health Concerns and Body Changes During Her ISS Mission

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). She recently addressed health concerns after spending months in space. In an interview, she shared an update on her physical condition. She also cleared up rumors about weight loss and changes to her body.

Williams has been on the ISS since June. She spoke about her health during an in-flight interview with the New England Sports Network (NESN) on November 12. Her mission is part of NASA’s Artemis program. The program is preparing humans for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Addressing Health Concerns

Rumors about Williams' health started after photos made her look "gaunt," leading people to question if she had lost weight. Williams directly addressed these concerns. She explained that, despite bodily changes in space, her weight has remained the same.

“My body has changed a little bit, but I weigh the same,” she said. “There are rumors that I am losing weight, but that’s not true. I am at the same weight I was when I got here.”

Adapting to Microgravity

Living in space has caused changes in Williams' body. One noticeable change is the redistribution of bodily fluids, which can make astronauts’ heads look bigger. Williams said that she and her team work out regularly in space.

“We have a bike, treadmill, and weight-lifting equipment here,” she explained. She added that weightlifting has made her body more toned. "My thighs are a little bigger, and my body is slightly bigger," she said. This is due to the exercise routine, which is important for maintaining bone density in space.

Bone Health in Space

Williams also discussed the bone health challenges astronauts face in space. Without gravity, astronauts experience a loss in bone density, especially in weight-bearing bones like the spine, hips, and legs. On Earth, gravity helps maintain bone strength, but in space, astronauts can lose 1-2% of bone mass every month.

To fight this, astronauts perform daily resistance exercises, including squats, weightlifting, and treadmill workouts. However, despite these efforts, some bone loss still occurs, increasing the risk of fractures and conditions like osteoporosis.

Williams’ health update provides reassurance as she continues her mission. Her work aboard the ISS is helping scientists learn more about how space travel affects the human body. This knowledge is key for future long-term missions to the Moon and Mars.