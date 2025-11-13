Synopsys to Lay Off 10% of Workforce After Ansys Deal – Restructuring Plans Explained

Synopsys will lay off 10% of its global staff, which is about 2,000 employees.

The company is cutting jobs to simplify its operations after buying Ansys for USD 35 billion.

Restructuring Costs

Synopsys said it will spend USD 300–350 million on this restructuring.

This includes severance payments, office closures, and other one-time costs.

Timeline

Most layoffs will happen in fiscal 2026.

The full plan should be finished by the end of fiscal 2027.

Why This Is Happening

Synopsys missed revenue expectations in the third quarter.

The company also faced slower demand in China because of export restrictions and reduced orders from a big customer.

Export Curbs Update

In July, the US government eased some export limits on chip design software, giving the sector a bit of relief.

Global Layoff Trend

These cuts come at a time when many companies are reducing jobs.

US employers announced more than 1,50,000 layoffs in October — the highest for that month in over 20 years.