Taiwan reports Chinese military activity near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated on Sunday that it detected six Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships near its territory until 6 am (local time).

According to Taiwan's MND, five out of six sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese military activity, Taiwan's armed forces closely monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels and coastal-based missile systems.

"6 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the Ministry of National Defence posted on X.

This latest incursion follows a recent pattern of Chinese military activity near Taiwan. On Saturday, Taiwan reported that 19 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and two official ships were spotted operating near its territory. According to the statement, Taiwan forces monitored the situation and responded to Chinese military action.

In a post on X, the Ministry of National Defence stated: "19 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 19 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Similarly, the ministry also reported Chinese military activity near its territory on Friday. In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "11 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on its reunification with Beijing. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and responds to China's incursions.