Live
- How to Boost Your Credit Score Through Personal Loans?
- How can SIPs Help You Achieve Your Dream of Buying Your Own House?
- Importance of Having Life Insurance
- Domestic institutional investors pour record over Rs 1 lakh cr in equities in October
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2024: Inspiring Facts and Quotes on India’s ‘Iron Man’
- Spooky Halloween 2024: 30+ Wishes, Messages, Images, and GIFs for a Hauntingly Fun Celebration
- Heartwarming Deepavali Wishes 2024: Messages & Greetings to Share with Loved Ones
- Diwali Asthanam Celebrated at Tirumala with Grandeur
- CM lauded for boost to Palamuru varsity
- US confirms H5N1 bird flu in swine for first time
Just In
Tanzania suffers $69 million crop loss from El Nino floods
Tanzania lost 240,709 metric tons of crops valued at $69 million due to floods caused by El Nino-driven rains in the 2023-2024 season, according to a...
Tanzania lost 240,709 metric tons of crops valued at $69 million due to floods caused by El Nino-driven rains in the 2023-2024 season, according to a World Food Program (WFP) report.
The report said that an additional 90,000 livestock, valued at 62 million dollars, were lost across 14 affected districts. The joint assessment, conducted by the WFP, the Tanzanian government and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, evaluated El Nino's impact on agricultural production and livelihoods, reports Xinhua news agency.
With the crop sector contributing about 25 per cent of Tanzania's gross domestic product and the livestock sector around 7 per cent, these losses represent a substantial setback to the country's agricultural sector and economy.
The report also said that widespread flooding impacted more than 51,000 households and displaced over 200,000 people.