Tanzanian President replaces Health Minister

Dodoma: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has replaced the country's health minister and reinstated two other members of the Cabinet.

No reason was given for the removal of Ummy Mwalimu as minister of health, reports Xinhua news agency.

A statement issued late Wednesday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Mwalimu was replaced by Jenista Mhagama, who served as minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office in charge of policy, parliament, and coordination.

The statement said President Hassan has reinstated William Lukuvi and Palamagamba Kabudi to the Cabinet.

Kabudi has been appointed as the minister of constitutional and legal Affairs, while Lukuvi will serve as the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for policy, parliament, and coordination, replacing Mhagama, the statement said.

In addition to the above changes, there have been several other notable adjustments to the Cabinet. Pindi Chana has been reassigned from the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

This change comes as Angellah Kairuki, who previously held the position, has been appointed a presidential adviser.

According to the statement, President Hassan also made several appointments and transfers of senior government officials, including the attorney general, the solicitor general, and the director general of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau.