Live
- NATO military build-up in Asia Pacific causes concern: Russian envoy
- 4th T20I: Khaleel Ahmed takes 2-32 as bowlers help India keep Zimbabwe to 152/7
- Shiv Sena-UBT under attack for PWP leader Jayant Patil's defeat in Maha Council poll
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first in couples' challenge video
- 'Panchayat’ actor Ashok Pathak speaks up about how problem of migration has always plagued Bihar
- Two shot dead in Bihar’s Munger
- Paris Olympics: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only Indian wrestlers given seedings
- Drugs valued Rs 32.53 cr seized in Mizoram, two held
- Rahul Gandhi - a loose cannon shooting randomly: Karnataka BJP on his Agniveer remark
- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 1000 Cr Milestone
Just In
Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service begins trial operation
The Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service began its trial operation, enhancing rail connectivity between Thailand and Laos while linking up with the China-Laos railway.
Bangkok: The Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service began its trial operation, enhancing rail connectivity between Thailand and Laos while linking up with the China-Laos railway.
According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the cross-border passenger train departs from Bangkok, crosses the border at Nong Khai, and arrives at Khamsavath Station in Vientiane, reported Xinhua news agency.
Ekarat Sriarayanphong, the governor's bureau chief of the SRT, said the commencement of the cross-border railway passenger service will greatly improve rail transport between Thailand and Laos, foster border trade, and elevate Thailand's status as a major global tourism hub. It is also expected to bolster economic, trade, and tourism cooperation between Thailand and its neighbouring countries.
The Thailand-Laos cross-border passenger train service is scheduled to officially begin operations on July 19.