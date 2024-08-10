Three killed in road accident in China

  • Menu
Hohhot: Three people were killed and another injured after two vehicles collided on Saturday morning in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred at around 6.30 a.m. on a highway in the regional capital city of Hohhot.

The collision also resulted in a fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire at the accident scene has been extinguished and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Details are awaited.

