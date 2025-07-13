Top engineer quits Musk’s AI firm: Joins OpenAI

Washington: Uday Ruddarraju, head of infrastructure engineering at Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has resigned from his position. Ruddarraju, who was with the company for just over a year, played a key role in building Colossus — a large-scale supercomputer with over 200,000 GPUs — and in training Grok 3, one of xAI’s latest AI models. In a post on X, Ruddarraju confirmed his exit from the company.

In the post, he said “Jensen Huang was right, Elon and his teams are singular in what they can achieve. Grateful to have played a small part in shaping the future of AI Compute from the inside.” Reflecting on his time at xAI, he wrote in the post: “After an unforgettable ride, I’ve decided to move on from @xai. When I first joined, I thought everyone was absolutely nuts for thinking we could deploy 100K GPUs in 4 months, especially without a fully functioning site. Watching us go and double that, and most importantly successfully train Grok 3 made me incredibly proud... and very happy to be wrong.”