Tragedy Strikes North Sikkim As Cloudburst Sparks Flash Floods: 21 Confirmed Dead, Over 100 Missing

In a devastating incident, a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in the north Sikkim district resulted in a catastrophic flash flood earlier this week, leading to the loss of at least 21 lives, with over 100 individuals reported missing. The flash flood also caused a significant increase in the water levels of the Teesta River, prompting extensive rescue efforts to locate those swept away, including Army personnel.



Key Points:



1. Cloudburst Consequences: The cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered an influx of water that surged towards the Chungthang Dam, causing the destruction of power infrastructure along its path. Subsequently, the floodwaters continued downstream, inundating towns and villages.



2. Bridge Destruction: Thirteen bridges were destroyed in the state due to the flash flood, with Mangan district alone witnessing the loss of eight bridges. Gangtok and Namchi suffered the destruction of three and two bridges, respectively.



3. Missing Persons: A total of 103 individuals were reported missing in the aftermath of the incident, with 59 missing in Pakyong, 22 in Gangtok, 17 in Mangan, and five in Namchi. Among those missing are Indian Army soldiers.



4. Ongoing Rescue Operations: Search and rescue operations, focused on the downstream areas of the Teesta Barrage, continue as authorities race against time to locate the missing individuals. Efforts include the deployment of additional resources such as the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) teams, tracker dogs, and special radars.



5. Tourist Evacuation: The Indian Army has successfully evacuated 1,471 tourists from Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang. With improved weather conditions expected, helicopters may be employed to rescue more stranded tourists in these regions.



6. Assessing Damage: Multiple agencies are conducting surveys to assess the extent of damage and plan for the restoration of road connectivity. Notably, a road link between Singtam and Burdang has been partially restored for vehicular traffic.



7. Chungthang Impact: Chungthang town bore the brunt of the flood, with 80 percent of the town severely affected. The vital NH-10, known as the lifeline of the state, sustained extensive damage at various points.



8. Evacuation and Relief: Over 2,411 people have been evacuated and accommodated in relief camps, while the calamity has affected over 22,000 individuals, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).



9. Army Assistance: The Indian Army is providing critical support by offering food, medical aid, and communication facilities to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim.



10. NDRF Efforts: A 25-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team faced challenges in reaching Chungthang due to adverse weather conditions. The team carried essential communication equipment, including satellite phones, as the town remained isolated from the rest of the state.



This tragic event in North Sikkim underscores the importance of swift and coordinated response efforts to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and save lives in the affected regions.

