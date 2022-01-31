Trudeau, family moved to secret place amid protests

Ottawa: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family have been moved to a secret safe location amid mounting protests against Covid vaccine mandates.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada's capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

Trudeau has said Canadians are not represented by this very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians who are lashing out at science, at government, at society, at mandates and public health advice.

The prime minister's itinerary for the day usually says he is in Ottawa if he's at home, but on Saturday it said 'National Capital Region' amid a report he's been moved to an undisclosed location. The prime minister's office told the Ottawa Citizen that Trudeau will 'isolate the in the National Capital Region and work remotely.' Trudeau has been isolated since his son tested positive for Covid.

The Parliamentary Protective Service expects as many as 10,000 protesters as part of a weekend-long rally.

Protestors were carrying copies of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Some protesters carried signs reading 'God keep our land glorious and free,' 'Make Canada great again,' and 'we are here for our freedom'

The 'Freedom Convoy' truckers set out from British Columbia on Sunday and were cheered by hundreds of Canadians. Currently, unvaccinated truck drivers are unable to enter the US and vice-versa. Unvaccinated Canadian drivers should also get tested and quarantined upon entry back into Canada.