Trump Accuses China of Panic Over US Tariff Moves

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized recent trade retaliation, asserting that Beijing acted in haste and fear following the United States’ tariff escalation.

Trump, addressing the issue on his social media platform Truth Social, accused China of mishandling its response to the ongoing trade tensions.

“China played it wrong, they panicked — the one thing they cannot afford to do!” Trump wrote in all caps, a style he regularly uses to highlight his messaging.

The remarks follow Beijing’s announcement of fresh tariffs on American imports, a move widely seen as a direct response to the trade pressure initiated under Trump’s renewed economic stance. Trump’s statement signals continued support for aggressive trade policies and aims to project U.S. strength amid the economic standoff.

Chinese officials have not issued a formal response to Trump’s comments at the time of this report. However, analysts say the exchange underscores deepening trade friction between the world’s two largest economies.

The tariff battle, which began during Trump’s previous term, has re-emerged as a key issue in U.S.-China relations, affecting global markets and influencing diplomatic engagement.

Trump’s post is part of a broader push to spotlight economic nationalism and pressure trading partners to reconsider long-standing agreements. The former president has hinted at intensifying trade actions if returned to office.



