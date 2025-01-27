Trump Administration Targets Gurudwaras in Illegal Immigration Drive

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has intensified its efforts to locate undocumented immigrants, including conducting inspections at Gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey. The initiative is part of a broader campaign under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Sikh organizations have raised concerns, stating that these actions compromise the sanctity of places of worship.

Homeland Security officials have reportedly been visiting Gurudwaras to identify individuals without proper immigration documentation. Local Sikh groups and community leaders have criticized the move, arguing that targeting religious institutions undermines their role as safe spaces for worship and community support. Reports in U.S. media suggest that some Gurudwaras may be perceived as potential havens for undocumented immigrants, further fueling the controversy.

The White House has described the current immigration enforcement measures as one of the largest deportation operations in U.S. history. Officials claim that hundreds of undocumented individuals have been detained and deported, citing allegations of involvement in activities such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes.

"We are fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign. Illegal immigrants who pose a threat to national security or public safety are being removed in large numbers," a White House spokesperson stated. The administration also noted that deportations are being carried out using military aircraft, emphasizing the scale and urgency of the operation.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to the situation, reiterating its opposition to illegal immigration while maintaining a commitment to assist Indian nationals affected by the deportation policies. The MEA has assured that Indians without valid visas or documentation will be repatriated, provided their cases are reviewed and verified.

"India has consistently opposed illegal immigration due to its links to organized crime. However, we remain committed to supporting our citizens abroad. Individuals facing deportation can share their documents with us for examination, and we will facilitate their return if necessary," an MEA official stated.

The Sikh community in the U.S. has expressed disappointment over the inspections, calling for greater sensitivity from authorities. Advocacy groups argue that the targeting of Gurudwaras undermines the trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement agencies.