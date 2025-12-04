Trump deserves credit

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has brokered several peace deals, including the “very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan”, and deserves “tremendous credit” for reshaping America's foreign policy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Rubio said for the first time in decades, American foreign policy was guided solely by whether it made the US “safer, stronger and more prosperous”. “If it is, he's (Trump) for it. If it doesn't, he's against it. And that sort of clarity is transformational,” he said.

"Not to mention all the other peace deals, very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on... Mr President, I think you deserve tremendous credit for the transformational aspect of our foreign policy,” Rubio said.

Earlier, at the Cabinet meeting, Trump repeated his claim that he had resolved several global conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, as he asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the "eight wars" he has ended.

“We ended eight wars... But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope,” Trump said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.