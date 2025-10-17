Trump says Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil

Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to stop buying Russian oil, as the US seeks to put economic pressure on the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump told reporters he had received assurances from Modi that India would halt its purchases "within a short period of time", which he called "a big stop". The US president has sought to leverage India's purchases of Russian oil in his trade war, but Delhi has so far resisted. India cannot "immediately" halt oil shipments, Trump said, adding that the shift will be "a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon".

The Trump administration has imposed 50% tariffs on goods from India, levies that Trump has characterised as punishment against Delhi for buying Russian oil and weapons.

The tariffs – which took effect in August and are among the highest in the world – include a 25% penalty for transactions with Russia that are a key source of funds for its war in Ukraine.

Modi has for months stood his ground, arguing that India is neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war despite his country's ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reacting to the Trump remarks, an Indian government spokesman said discussions were "ongoing" with the US administration which had "shown interest in deepening energy co-operation with India".

"Our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," the spokesman said. Oil and gas are Russia's biggest exports, and Moscow's biggest customers include China, India and Turkey.

"Now I've got to get China to do the same thing," Trump said in the Oval Office, as part of his administration's broader push to cut off Moscow's energy funding.

In response, a Chinese government spokesman, said it had "normal, legitimate economic, trade, and energy co-operation with countries around the world, including Russia".

The Trump administration also wants Japan to stop importing oil and gas from Russia, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he communicated this "expectation" to visiting Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato.

The Kremlin said Russia could provide good quality oil at a lower price. An official said that, if countries were prevented from buying Russian crude, "then the principles of free trade are being violated".

In Moscow, Putin told an energy forum on Thursday the country was still one of the world's largest oil producers despite facing "unfair" measures.

Putin said: "Russia maintains its position as one of the leading oil producers, despite the use of unfair competition mechanisms against us."

The UK and the European Union recently lowered a price cap on Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.60 a barrel to disrupt "the flow of oil money into Putin's war chest The measure was first introduced in late 2022, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.