Live
- Rental growth less than capital appreciation in Hyd
- ASHA workers protest for resolution of issues
- Karimnagar: Students sell vegetables in Rythu Bazaar
- Dalits allege land grab by ex YSRCP MLA’s associates
- Kadiyam haunted by betrayal of BRS, fears losing MLA post
- Collector Ila Tripathi motivates students to aim high
- Officials ordered to remove one lakh metric tons of waste
- Bhadradri’s new app brings devotees closer
- Hyderabad: RPF arrests tout, seizes e-tickets worth Rs 75,000
- TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for June
Trump shares Modi’s podcast on his handle
Highlights
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday morning (Indian time) shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-hour-long podcast with US-based...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday morning (Indian time) shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-hour-long podcast with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman on his social media platform, Truth Social. During the conversation, PM spoke about his camaraderie with Trump, emphasising their mutual trust and commitment.
Next Story