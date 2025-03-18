  • Menu
Trump shares Modi’s podcast on his handle

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday morning (Indian time) shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-hour-long podcast with US-based...

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday morning (Indian time) shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-hour-long podcast with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman on his social media platform, Truth Social. During the conversation, PM spoke about his camaraderie with Trump, emphasising their mutual trust and commitment.

