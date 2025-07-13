Live
Trump slaps 30% tariffs against EU, Mexico to begin Aug 1
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he's levying tariffs of 30 per cent against the European Union and Mexico starting August 1. Trump announced the planned tariffs on two of the United States' biggest trade partners in letters posted to his social media account.
They are part of an announcement blitz by Trump of new tariffs with allies and foes alike, a bedrock of his 2024 campaign that he said would set the foundation for reviving a US economy that he claims has been ripped off by other nations for decades.
