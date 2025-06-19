  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Trump to host Pak Army chief

Trump to host Pak Army chief
x
Highlights

Washington: United States President Donald Trump is set to host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House. The announcement comes...

Washington: United States President Donald Trump is set to host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House. The announcement comes about a week after a top US military official asserted the country’s relationship with Pakistan because of its military’s role in countering the threat from Islamic State-Khorasan Province

General Michael Kurilla, chief of the US Central Command, during a hearing by the House Armed Services Committee last week, said: “The actions of our Pakistani partners that led to the arrest and extradition of Mohammad Sharifullah, the ISIS-K planner behind the 26 August 2021 suicide attack at Abbey Gate that killed 13 US service members and approximately 160 civilians, highlights Pakistan’s value as a partner in countering CASA terror EXOPs threats worldwide, and it will only increase as the Taliban continues to face security challenges within its borders.” “That’s why we need… to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India. I do not believe it is a binary switch that we can’t have one with Pakistan if we have a relationship with India,” Kurilla added.

US’ iterations come amid the strained relationship between India and Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam in April this year prompted India to launch a military strike against Pakistan leading to four days of fierce confrontation in June.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick