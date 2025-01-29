Trump vows tariffs on nations that harm US; names India

Texas: The United States will impose tariffs on the countries that “harm” America, President Donald Trump has said, as he named China, India and Brazil as high-tariff countries.

“We’re going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us. Well, they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good,” Trump told House Republicans at a Florida retreat on Monday, the first after he became the president for the second term last week.

“Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker, and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So we’re not going to let that happen any longer because we’re going to put America first,” he said.

He said that the US will establish a “very fair system where money is going to come into our coffers and America is going to be very rich again”, adding that it will happen “very quickly”.

Trump underscored that it was time for the US to return to the system that made it “richer and more powerful than ever before.”

Earlier, Trump has already talked about slapping “100 per cent tariffs” on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India as well.

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he is the product of the bond that exists between India and the US, as top government officials and American lawmakers lauded the Indian community’s contribution during Republic Day commemoration in Seattle. The Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted a special reception at the Bell Harbour Conference Centre to commemorate India’s 76th Republic Day. Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and Nadella were the Guests of Honour at the reception attended by over 500 people from the Indian-American community, according to a press release issued by the Consulate.

In a unique first, several members of the US Congress also joined the evening celebrations. Nadella, addressing the gathering, acknowledged that he was a product of the bond that exists between the two countries (India and US). He praised the leadership of both nations for their focus on how to use technology to leverage education outcomes, health outcomes, public service efficiency, competitiveness and productivity of small businesses, the press release said. Addressing members of the Indian-American community at the Republic Day reception, Ferguson, the newly elected 24th Governor of Washington State, acknowledged the incredible contribution the Indian society makes not just for India but for the entire world. He added that as a new Governor of the State of Washington, he looked forward to building on the relationship with the Consulate General of India in Seattle. In a special recognition to mark the occasion, Washington State Senate in Olympia passed a State Senate Resolution, moved by State Senator Manka Dhingra and supported by Senator Vandana Slatter, welcoming the 76th Republic Day of India and the strong friendship between the people of India and the US.