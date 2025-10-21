Live
- GST 2.0 comes as booster shot for Uttarakhand economy
- Chiranjeevi Celebrates Diwali with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh & Nayanthara
- Kerala HC seeks probe into larger conspiracy in Sabarimala gold theft case
- Indian Stock Market Muhurat Trading Today – Diwali 2025 Session
- Google’s October 2025 Update Brings Smarter Wallet, Enhanced Security and Play Store Upgrades
- Pant to lead India 'A' in four-day matches against South Africa 'A"
- Zubeen Garg death case: Assam SIT to meet Singapore Police for details of singer's last moments
- Police Commemoration Day: Telangana Police Tribute & CM Revanth Reddy Honors Martyrs
- AIADMK's Udayakumar flays Stalin govt over losing Google AI hub to Andhra Pradesh
- AWS Outage Today: Major Websites Down, Services Restored
Trump Warns China Of Possible 155% Tariffs Without ‘Fair Trade Deal’
Highlights
- US President Donald Trump warned that China could face tariffs as high as 155% if a fair trade deal isn’t reached soon.
- Speaking before talks with Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese, Trump said Beijing already pays 55% tariffs and hinted at new measures by November 1.
US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a strong warning to China, saying that tariffs could soar to 155% unless Beijing agrees to a fair trade deal with Washington. The statement came during a meeting at the White House with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, where both leaders signed a key agreement on critical minerals.
Trump remarked that China has been “very respectful” toward the United States, noting that it currently pays substantial tariffs amounting to 55%. He added that these could increase significantly by November 1 unless an agreement is reached.
Highlighting progress with other trade partners, Trump said Washington has secured deals with nations that once “took advantage” of the US, asserting, “Not anymore.” He expressed optimism about negotiating a “very fair trade deal” with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future.
Previously, Trump had announced plans for 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and additional export restrictions on critical software, further escalating trade tensions. The US Treasury later confirmed upcoming bilateral talks in Malaysia, even as Trump had reportedly considered canceling his first in-person meeting with Xi since returning to office.
Next Story