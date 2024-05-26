Live
- IPL 2024: KKR outplay SRH to win final by eight wickets, clinch third title
- Cyclone Remal: NE states on high alert, local officials asked to be prepared
- Cash, liquor, freebies worth Rs 95 crore seized in J&K during election period
- Monaco GP: Leclerc topples Piastri to win first home soil title
- 8 killed as tornadoes leave trail of death and destruction in US
- PM Modi chairs meeting to review response & preparedness for Cyclone Remal
- IPL 2024: Stellar bowlers run riot as Kolkata bowl out Hyderabad for just 113
- Support AAP to save democracy, says Kejriwal in Punjab
- Golf: Scheffler hauls himself into contention with 63, lies second at Charles Schwab
- Strong winds with heavy rain disrupt public life
Just In
Twelve people injured by turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight
Six passengers and six crew members have been injured during turbulence on a flight from Doha to Ireland.
Dublin: Six passengers and six crew members have been injured during turbulence on a flight from Doha to Ireland.
In a statement, Dublin Airport said the Qatar Airways flight landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1 pm (1200 GMT) on Sunday.
"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," the airport added.
"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff."
The incident comes a week after a British man died and scores were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.