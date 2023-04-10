Twitter Chief Elon Musk Starts Following PM Modi On Twitter

A screenshot is taking all the attention as it shows that the Chief of Twitter, Elon Musk is following PM Modi on Twitter. The activity regarding the following is also shared by Musk himself.



The activity witnessig the following on Twiiter had raised several questions in the mind of users. Users are wondering that is 'Tesla' arriving in India or is something new coming up. Even some of the user expressed their thoughts by saying that is any factory of Tesla coming to take place in India.

Elon Musk is currenty following 195 people from his Twitter account and he is Twitter's most popular user, with 134.3 million followers, after surpassing former US President Barack Obama in late March. However, PM Modi is also one of the most followed leaders on Twitter with 87.7 million followers.

Meanwhile, late in October of last year, Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter. He had roughly 110 million users at that time. There are now 133 million people, an increase of five months. He comes in third place among Twitter users after Justin Bieber and Barack Obama.