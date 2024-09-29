Live
- Sri Lanka thrash NZ by innings and 154 runs; clinch 2-0 series win
- Tensions Rise in Siddipet District Following Assault on Minor Girl
- PDP's sympathies lie with terrorists, not nation: BJP slams party for halting poll campaign
- J&K: Massive operation on to trace terrorists after encounter in Kathua yesterday
- AP govt. disburses Rs. 569 crore for flood victims, to complete remaining tomorrow
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Pledges to Prioritize Women's Health and Empowerment
- BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
- Bihar flood situation critical amid heavy rain, says Shahnawaz Hussain
- Russia downs 125 Ukrainian drones
Two dead, three injured in Afghanistan road accident
At least two persons were confirmed dead and three others injured due to a road accident in eastern Afghanistan's Khost province, local police said.
The accident occurred when two passenger vehicles collided on the outskirts of the province's Nadir Shah Kot district, along the highway linking the capital Kabul with eastern provinces, provincial police spokesman Tahir Ahrar told Xinhua news agency.
Road accidents are prevalent in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, challenging terrains, overloading, overtaking, and speeding.
Some 2,000 people lost their lives and about 6,000 others were injured in 4,270 road accidents in Afghanistan over the past year, official data showed.
