Two killed after stabbing attack in Australia's Melbourne

Sydney: Two people have died following a stabbing in Melbourne's western suburbs that police are treating as a targeted attack.

Emergency services were deployed to reports that a person was seriously injured in Cobblebank, 34 km west of central Melbourne, shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

They arrived and located a 12-year-old boy at the scene with critical injuries, according to a police statement.

CPR was commenced, but he died at the scene, reports Xinhua news agency.

A short time later, police found a 15-year-old boy seriously injured on a nearby street. He was treated but also died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established, and homicide squad detectives have commenced an investigation into the exact circumstances of the deaths.

Police said that the incident is being treated as a targeted attack.

This comes just days after a teenager was charged over a stabbing at a western Sydney train station that left a boy in a critical condition in hospital on September 3.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at a railway station in Merrylands, 20 km west of central Sydney, around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

A 16-year-old male victim was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Investigators believe that the 16-year-old boy had interacted with two males who were not known to him before they assaulted him and left the scene.

NSW Police said that a 17-year-old attended a police station on Tuesday afternoon, where he was arrested and charged with seven offences, including wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, being armed with intent to commit a serious offence and using a knife in a public place.

He was refused bail and will make an initial appearance before a children's court on Wednesday. Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.