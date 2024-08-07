Live
Just In
Two killed as missing light aircraft crashes in Russia
Two people were confirmed dead after a light aircraft that went missing in Russia's far eastern Primorye Territory was found crashed, local media reported on Wednesday.
Vladivostok: Two people were confirmed dead after a light aircraft that went missing in Russia's far eastern Primorye Territory was found crashed, local media reported on Wednesday.
"Information was received from the Shkotovsky municipal district's unified duty dispatch service that the crash site was located two kilometers from the village of Steklyanukha. Both the pilot and the passenger have died. Further information is being clarified," Russian's RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local authorities.
The Bristell RGRA-5500G light-engine aircraft lost communication Tuesday near Mount Lysaya, approximately 30 kilometers from the Novorossiya landing site in the Primorye Territory, Xinhua news agency reported quoting RIA Novosti.
The plane was en route from the Pushtisty landing site in the Sakhalin region to the Novorossiya landing site.
A criminal investigation has been launched.