  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Two killed in light plane crash in Australia

Two killed in light plane crash in Australia
x
Highlights

Two people were killed in a light plane crash in Dugandan in Australia's state of Queensland on Sunday, local media reported.

Two people were killed in a light plane crash in Dugandan in Australia's state of Queensland on Sunday, local media reported.

Emergency services rushed to the spot from the Boonah Golf Club shortly before midday on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The plane crashed when the pilot appeared to have attempted to land at the Boonah Airfield, from where it had took off, the ABC quoted Queensland Police Acting Inspector Kerry Olsen as saying.

Two people lost their lives as a result of the crash, said Olsen.

Investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X