Two security officers killed in clash with IS militants in Iraq

Two Iraqi security officers were killed on Monday in an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq's province of Anbar, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) said in a statement.

Acting on intelligence reports and monitoring, members of an INSS force clashed with the IS militants after raiding a house in the province, the statement said.

Acting on intelligence reports and monitoring, members of an INSS force clashed with the IS militants after raiding a house in the province, the statement said.

The clash resulted in the killing of two officers from the INSS force as well as two IS militants, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerrilla attacks against security forces and civilians.


