UAE successfully launches Hope probe to Mars 

Tokyo: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the newest member of an exclusive club of nations to send a spacecraft to Mars when it successfully launched the Hope Probe from Japan on Monday.

The Hope Probe launched from Tanegashima Space Center for seven-month voyage, facing off bad weather which caused the mission to be delayed twice. The mission originally intended to leave Earth on July 14.

China and the United States also plan to launch their own missions this month: China intends to send a Martian orbiter, lander, and rover on July 23.

Nasa, meanwhile, will launch the Perserverence Rover to look for signs of Martian life - but has already had its launch date delayed before.The Emirates Mars Mission has cost $200m (£155.8m), according to minister for advanced sciences Sarah Amiri. It aims to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time, studying daily and seasonal changes.The UAE first announced plans for the mission in 2014 and launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise.

Its population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the big spacefaring nations.

It has an ambitious plan for a Mars settlement by 2117. Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space last September when he flew to the International Space Station.

To develop and build the Hope Probe, Emiratis and Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) worked with US educational institutions.

Around an hour after launch the probe deployed solar panels to power its communication and other systems. The MBRSC space centre in Dubai will then oversee the spacecraft during its 494 million km journey at an average speed of 121,000 kmph.