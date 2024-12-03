UK MPs Condemn Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh, Call for Stronger Action

British MPs Barry Gardiner and Priti Patel condemned the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh during a UK Parliament session on Monday. They called on the UK Government to take stronger measures to address the situation.

Gardiner, the Labour MP for Brent West, urged the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs to address the issue and take firm action against the violence.

Catherine West, the Under-secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, reassured the MPs that Bangladesh’s interim government had promised support for minority communities, particularly Hindus. She also highlighted the establishment of a special police unit to protect Hindu temples during Durga Puja.

West confirmed the UK Government's commitment to supporting religious freedom in Bangladesh and promised to keep monitoring the situation.

Gardiner pointed out that over 2,000 violent incidents had occurred in Bangladesh since August, with extremist groups targeting Hindu temples. He urged the UK Government to restore order.

Priti Patel also raised concerns and asked how the UK Government was working to protect religious freedom in Bangladesh.

West replied that the British High Commission is helping with a peaceful transition in Bangladesh and reaffirmed the UK's commitment to protecting minority rights globally.

India’s Response

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar condemned the violence and said it is the responsibility of the Bangladeshi government to protect all citizens, including minorities. He confirmed that India had raised concerns with Bangladesh.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the breach of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, India. The MEA called it “deeply regrettable” and said security for Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions in India would be strengthened.