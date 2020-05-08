UK universities extend help to Indian students

London : UK universities have urged distressed Indian students, whether still in Britain or in India, to get in touch with their varsity support services if they need help or guidance during the coronavirus related lockdown.

On Monday, the Indian government announced plans to begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 to May 13.

The UK universities said they wanted them to know that the support continues to be available. "We are aware that many Indian students are concerned about money and accommodation, are missing their families and are understandably distressed to be far from home during this global pandemic.

My message to those students is: please, please speak to your university," said Vivienne Stern, Director of Universities UK international, which represents 143 UK university leaders.

Universities UK said that support offered by universities includes delivering food to students, providing hardship funds for students in financial difficulty, waiving accommodation fees or moving international students into accommodation where they can look after them by providing cleaning, security and catering. Universities are also providing pastoral and mental health support.

Jaspreet Singh, an Indian student at Birmingham City University (BCU), had some advice for his fellow BCU students: "I know being an international student how worried our parents can be. I send them regular updates and say I'm safe here.

Make sure you are in touch with your lecturers and the amazing support team which BCU has got – make sure you use them."

Universities UK also highlighted a range of specific steps taken by a snapshot of universities around the UK to support international students who may feel stranded as a result of the coronavirus crisis and need support.

The University of Bath has moved all students in university owned accommodation around the city into campus accommodation and is providing three free meals a day to all students who remain on campus.

It has also enhanced the availability of financial assistance to students who find themselves in hardship. Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland has implemented a dedicated helpline for students, which operates seven days a week, and has introduced a fund to support students through the COVID-19 crisis as well as waived rent for April and May.

Solent University and the University of Bangor have been supporting students stuck in the UK to access hardship funding. Indians make up one of the largest groups of international students from outside the European Union (EU) studying at universities in Britain, after Chinese students.

Many of the stranded students, from different parts of India including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, expressed their relief at that extension but remain concerned about the limited resources at their disposal.