UK's youngest COVID-19 victim buried without family in attendance

London : A 13-year-old boy who died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the UK's youngest virus-related fatality, was laid to rest without the presence of his family members as they were in self-isolation, it was reported.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab was buried in the Eternal Gardens at Kemnal Park Cemetery in Chislehurst, southeast London, on Friday, the Metro newspaper said in a report.

His mother and six siblings could not attend the funeral after a younger brother and an older sister began displaying symptoms of the virus.

Ismail, from Brixton, south London, died alone at King's College Hospital on Monday.

He tested positive for coronavirus a day after he was admitted to hospital on March 26.

The teenager had no apparent underlying health conditions. It was understood his lungs failed and he had a cardiac arrest, the Metro newspaper added in the report.

The UK has so far reported 38,690 coronavirus cases with 3,611 deaths.