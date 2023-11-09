UN agency seeks Macron's support for 'immediate ceasefire in Gaza'

Tel Aviv: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees has appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to lend support towards ensuring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip where Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops are engaged in a fierce battle with the Hamas group.

UNRWA Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini made the appeal while addressing an International Peace Conference called by Marcon in Paris on Thursday.

The commissioner in his appeal said that he was seeking urgent support from the French president for a humanitarian ceasefire along with strict adherence to international humanitarian law.

He said that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including UN facilities hosting displaced people, must be protected and accessible to humanitarian assistance everywhere in Gaza and at all times.

The UNRWA Commissioner also said that a continuous flow of aid was essential in Gaza and that the aid coming through the Rafah border was quite inadequate.

He also said that the aid should come to Gaza from all crossing points, including the point with Israel, Kerem Shalom.

He also said that the humanitarian aid alone would not do much and it would be complimented by the private sector and informed the French President on the urgent need to restore municipal services like water as also waste management.

The UNRWA commissioner said that there should not be a war spill-over and a stable Palestine was required in the interests of all including Israel.