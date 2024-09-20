UNWFP to provide emergency food aid to Myanmar flood victims

Yangon : The United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) will provide a one-month supply of emergency food rations to approximately 500,000 flood-affected people in Myanmar, the state-run daily The Global New Light of Myanmar, citing the WFP, reported on Friday.



The food rations, which will include rice, fortified biscuits, and nutrition products, aim to address immediate food needs, the WFP said in a statement dated September 18, Xinhua news agency reported.

The WFP said it is working to provide emergency food assistance for the flood victims this week.

Before Typhoon Yagi, the WFP had already reached 185,000 flood-affected people in Myanmar with emergency assistance in July and August in response to floods that inundated hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland, it added.

In Myanmar, a total of 293 people were dead and 89 others missing as of Thursday morning due to the recent floods triggered by Typhoon Yagi and a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.