US bans 140 Chinese tech cos

The United States is gearing up to announce its third round of restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry, further tightening its grip on critical technology exports. The new measures, targeting over 140 Chinese companies, mark a significant escalation in the ongoing tech conflict between the two global powers.

The latest ban aims to hinder China’s progress in developing advanced semiconductors, particularly those used in artificial intelligence (AI) and military applications, which the US perceives as a threat to national security. The Biden administration views China’s advances in AI and military-related chip technology as a direct challenge to US national security.

The latest measures are part of a broader strategy to curb China’s ability to produce and access high-tech semiconductors. With the upcoming change in US leadership, Reuters reports that the restrictions are expected to be retained by the next administration, signaling bipartisan support for these measures.