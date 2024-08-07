  • Menu
US-British coalition strikes Taiz, Yemen; Houthi drone and missiles destroyed

The US-British coalition carried out two airstrikes on Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Sanaa: The US-British coalition carried out two airstrikes on Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The coalition has yet to confirm the attacks, and there were no immediate reports of casualties, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting al-Masirah.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on Tuesday it had destroyed a Houthi drone and two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen over the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.

The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea since last November in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The US-British naval coalition has responded with airstrikes and missile attacks against Houthi targets since January.

