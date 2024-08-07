Live
- Philippines reports 1,28,834 dengue cases and 337 deaths since January
- Can increasing heat exposure worsen health of diabetics?
- CBDT eases TDS rule in cases of death of deductees
- Punjab to have special counter at IGI Airport to facilitate NRIs
- Tata Motors launches Curvv EV starting at Rs 17.49 lakh
- Liquid biopsy could prevent kidney transplant rejections, new study shows
- ‘Kundanala Bomma’ from ‘Dhoom Dham’ gets unveiled
- Four Chinese nationals killed as chopper crashes in Nepal's Nuwakot district
- NSE posts 39 pc growth in net profit at Rs 2,567 crore in Q1, revenue up 51 pc
- Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East's conflicts?
US-British coalition strikes Taiz, Yemen; Houthi drone and missiles destroyed
The US-British coalition carried out two airstrikes on Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
Sanaa: The US-British coalition carried out two airstrikes on Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
The coalition has yet to confirm the attacks, and there were no immediate reports of casualties, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting al-Masirah.
Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on Tuesday it had destroyed a Houthi drone and two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen over the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.
The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea since last November in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The US-British naval coalition has responded with airstrikes and missile attacks against Houthi targets since January.
