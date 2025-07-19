US declares TRF a terror group

Washington/ Srinagar: In a major international move that underscores growing global concern over South Asia’s emerging terror networks, the United States on Friday designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The announcement, made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, follows closely on the heels of the horrific Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed — making it one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley in recent years.

The designation is more than symbolic; it represents a firm global stance against the use of front groups by banned outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Indian security agencies have long argued that TRF is simply LeT in disguise, created to avoid international scrutiny by adopting a seemingly secular name and operating through indirect channels.

“These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," Marco Rubio said in a statement.

TRF emerged in late 2019, shortly after the government of India revoked Article 370 and reorganized Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. With the spotlight on Pakistan’s terror infrastructure and pressure mounting from global bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), outfits like LeT began rebranding themselves. TRF was born out of that need — a new name, but old networks, old leadership, and old objectives.

“This is basically a front of the LeT… created particularly when Pakistan was under FATF pressure and needed plausible deniability,” said Dr. Ajai Sahni, head of the South Asia Terrorism Portal.

The Pahalgam terror attack

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam changed everything. Masked TRF operatives ambushed a tourist bus, opening fire and killing 26 civilians, including several women and children. The scale and brutality of the attack drew widespread condemnation and forced international actors to reconsider the TRF’s status. For many, the massacre was a grim echo of past Lashkar atrocities, particularly the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It was also a political flashpoint. In India, Operation Sindoor — a counter-terror offensive — was launched in its aftermath. Globally, it generated the political will needed to act.A diplomatic win for IndiaIndia was quick to welcome the US designation. “Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism. #OpSindoor," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X.

While the move is a diplomatic and symbolic victory, security analysts warn that TRF — like other LeT proxies — could regroup under a different banner or mutate into smaller cells. The fight, they say, must now go beyond designations and focus on dismantling the transnational terror networks that sustain such fronts.